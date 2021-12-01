Dorrith L. “Dorry” Turnbow

Dorrith Lorene Turnbow passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at TenderCare Homes of Clarkston. She was 90 years old, born April 17, 1931, in Farmington, Wash., to Harvey and Ethel (Fairman) Kammerzell.
Dorry’s early days were spent on her parent’s ranch near Tensed, Idaho, where her parents instilled in her an unwavering love of family and a work ethic that would serve her well her entire life.
She graduated from Plummer High School in 1949 and attended Northern Idaho College of Education (now Lewis-Clark State College). There she met the love of her life, Charles Turnbow, and married him on June 26, 1951. She would proudly refer to herself as Mrs. Chuck Turnbow for more than 70 years.
Chuck was in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Oahu at the time of their marriage, so their married life began in Honolulu. Their daughter, Cheryll, and son, Larry, were born before they moved to Clarkston in 1954. Eventually they added a son, Tom, and daughter, Shelley, to complete their family.
Dorry was an extraordinary wife and stay-at-home mother who provided a safe happy home for her family and the neighborhood kids. Her life changed drastically when she and Chuck went into business with dear friends Boots and Delores Smith to create Printcraft Printing Inc. in 1962. Chuck and Dorry worked side-by-side until 1996 when they sold the business to their son Tom and daughter-in-law Diane and retired.
Dorry loved traveling, (especially cruises), shopping and playing slot machines with family and friends. Country music, old westerns on TV and flowers brought her great joy. She loved her life, her family and her friends. If you are among the people she loved, you know it and you are blessed.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harvey and Ethel Kammerzell, brother Robert Kammerzell and son Larry Turnbow. Survivors include her husband, Chuck Turnbow, daughter Cheri (Jerry) Curtis, of Pullman, daughter-in-law Lael Turnbow, of Tensed, son Tom Turnbow (Diane), of Clarkston, daughter Shelley (Keith) Benson, of Montesano; grandchildren Matthew (Erika) Turnbow, Roxanne (Joe) Sisis, Christopher Curtis, Julie (Matt) Todd, Dayna (Jason) Curtis, Ryan Turnbow, Victoria (Jaden) Lohr and Elizabeth (David) Holcomb; and great-grandchildren Thomas Nations, Megan Todd, William Todd, Claire Curtis, Cade Curtis and Madeline Holcomb.
As per her wishes, there will be no service. A family gathering will follow at a later date. The best way to remember her is to do something kind for your favorite charity. She would likely suggest the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff at TenderCare for all their love and support.