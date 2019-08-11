Dorothy Schmidt, 91, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Boise.
Dorothy was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Cottonwood, to John and Mary Wemhoff. She was the youngest of 11 children.
She attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy. After graduation, she worked various jobs.
On June 3, 1947, Dorothy married Virgil Schmidt in Cottonwood. Virgil passed away on Nov. 16, 1998.
Dorothy and Virgil loved to travel throughout the United States, plus Mexico and Jamaica. She was also fortunate enough to go on several cruises to the Bahamas and Alaska.
She was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics, St. Gertrude’s Museum and was a member of the St. Isidore’s Guild. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, reading and she belonged to several bridge and pinochle groups.
She is survived by four daughters: Kathy (Dick) Sivey of Donnelly, Idaho, Norma (Jim) Haener and Carol (John Crockett) Mitchell of Boise, and Cheri (Pat) Holthaus of Cottonwood; 11 grandchildren, Brian, Jeremy, Kami, Mike, Amy, Tyler, Scott, Katie, Courtney, Kelsey and Annie; 12 great-grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Ella, Lindsey, Jake, Kenzie, Sam, Kayla, Harper, Macy, Charlotte and Alexandra.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; daughter Connie; son-in-law Rod; grandson Steve; five brothers; and five sisters.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, with inurnment to follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A meal will follow the graveside service at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Services are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.