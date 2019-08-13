Dorothy Schmidt, 91, of Cottonwood, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Boise.
Dorothy was born Feb. 12, 1928, at Cottonwood, the youngest of 11 children to John and Mary Wemhoff.
She attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood. After graduation, she worked at various jobs in Cottonwood.
On June 3, 1947, Dorothy married Virgil Schmidt in Cottonwood. Virgil passed away Nov. 16, 1998.
Dorothy and Virgil loved to travel throughout the United States, plus Mexico and Jamaica. She was also fortunate enough to go on several cruises to the Bahamas and Alaska.
She was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics and St. Gertrude’s Museum and was a member of the St. Isidore’s Guild.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, reading and she belonged to several bridge and pinochle groups.
She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Sivey and her husband, Dick, of Donnelly, Idaho; Norma Haener and her husband, Jim, and Carol Mitchell and her husband, John Crockett, all of Boise; and Cheri Holthaus and her husband, Pat, of Cottonwood; 11 grandchildren, Brian, Jeremy, Kami, Mike, Amy, Tyler, Scott, Katie, Courtney, Kelsey and Annie; 12 great-grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Ella, Lindsey, Jack, Kenzie, Sam, Kayla, Harper, Macy, Charlotte and Alexandra.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; daughter Connie; son-in-law Rod; grandson Steve; and five brothers and five sisters.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, with inurnment to follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A meal will follow the graveside services at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Services are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Sister Mary’s Children. Donations can be made through the website sistermaryschildren.org or sent to SMC, P.O. Box 369, Craigmont, ID 83523.
Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.