Dorothy Rose Huffman passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was born Feb. 1, 1925, to John and Margaret Kries, in Genesee. She passed away in Lewiston from the effects of old age. The youngest of six children, she grew up in a happy, loving family. Dorothy graduated from Genesee High School in 1942. She married Ronald A. Huffman on Feb. 6, 1943. They had four children.
Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother. She was happiest when her family was together. She liked jokes and cartoons — “Maxine” was her favorite. Dorothy enjoyed camping, fishing trips to Waha Lake and drives in the country. And she loved chocolate. Every goodbye ended with an “I love you” from Dorothy. She was a lifelong Catholic.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Mark (Lorri) Huffman, and daughter Cathie Wood. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Huffman Sr.; son Ronald A. Huffman Jr.; and daughter Dawn Higginbotham.
The family would like to thank the staff at Prestige Care in Lewiston for the loving care they provided to Dorothy. Thank you to Daniel McIntosh, M.D., and his staff for your kindness and helping her remain healthy for so many years. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Normal Hill Cemetery. Per her wishes, no services are planned.
You will be missed, but we know you are at peace. We love you, Mom.