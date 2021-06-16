How do you begin to describe the greatest woman in the world? We still can’t find the right words, but we’re going to try.
On Saturday, June 12, 2021, we lost our mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt and friend. Dorothy Rose Dasenbrock was born Dec. 31, 1948, in Cottonwood to Charles Dasenbrock and Helen Clabby Dasenbrock and truth be told, she’d probably kill us for telling you her real age. Mom was one of eight children, Buell Irwin, John Irwin, Joy Roeper, Dick Dasenbrock, Agnes (Forsman) Hill, Rita Weatherby and Larry Dasenbrock.
She graduated from Prairie High School in 1967. That same year, Mom met our dad, Sydney “Butch” Walker, while he was driving a garbage truck, with two broken arms, nonetheless. They were married Nov. 25, 1967, and they were two years shy of being married 50 years before his passing in 2015.
Mom never liked to brag about herself, but she had so many skills. She started her working career with the Job Corps, then moved on to banking at IB&T (now Umpqua). She dabbled for awhile with upholstery, owning her own business, Dot’s Upholstery, all while helping run Walco Inc. She ran the Camas Prairie Recycling Center until its closing in 2009. She was also extremely proud of running her own newspaper, the Central Idaho Post. She worked hard and put her entire heart into everything she did.
Our mom couldn’t be described like other moms. Was she a good cook? Not especially, but there was always enough food for us and every single one of our friends we would bring home. She didn’t care if she knew you for years or just met you. Once she welcomed you in her life, you were there forever. Dorothy was generous beyond measure, and she would help anyone she met.
Her greatest joys were her three children, Monica, Marietta and Patrick, and Sydney “BJ” and Martha, that is until her grandchildren were born. Hailey Uhlenkott, Danielle Uhlenkott and Ellie Kouril ruled her world, and she was over the moon with the news about her new granddaughter, Aeris, who will be born in August.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Monica Walker, Marietta and Patrick Holman, BJ and Martha Walker, grandchildren Hailey Uhlenkott, Danielle Uhlenkott and Ellie Kouril and Aeris (due August 2021), siblings Agnes (Forsman) Hill, Rita Weatherby and Larry Dasenbrock, sister-in-law Jean Heizer, and numerous nieces and nephews, who she loved as much as her own children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Butch, brothers Buell Irwin, John Irwin, Dick Dasenbrock, and sister Joy Roeper.
Viewing will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Blackmer Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grangeville Christian Church with fellowship to follow. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
If you’d like to make a donation in her memory, the Shriners Hospitals for Children was near to her heart, as they took excellent care of her brother Buell.