Dorothy Mae Wright passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Legends Park Assisted Living in Coeur d’Alene. She was 97.
She was born Dorothy Schlessinger March 5, 1922, in Colorado Springs, Colo. She attended the Colorado School for the deaf. She married Jesse Wright Dec. 14, 1940. They were married for 60½ years. Jesse passed away in 2001.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse; daughters Judy Ventoza and Jessica Blanksma and grandson Ty Alan Horton.
She is survived by daughters Doris Coy (Sid), of Wasilla, Alaska; Edith Anderson (Mike), of Lewiston; Diane Delarm (Dohn), of Coeur d’Alene; and Dorothy Sensecu, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. She is survived by 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mom was spunky and had her sense of humor until the day she passed away. What we remember most was her kindness to others and her love of God.
Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.