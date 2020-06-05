Dorothy Louise Shaul

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, our Mother and Grandmother joined our Dad and Grandpa on the tracks to Heaven. Surrounded by her family in her daughter’s home, she took her last breath and peacefully closed her eyes.
Grandma was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Witchita, Kan. Later she moved to Coeur d’Alene, where she met and fell in love with Robert “Bob” Shaul. Mom and Dad were married Nov. 2, 1957, in Coeur d’Alene. They then moved to Lewiston where they raised a family of four daughters. Their marriage lasted for 44 years until Dad’s passing July 29, 2001. She then met Garry Kail and they lived together in Clarkston for 16 years until he lovingly said goodbye Tuesday.
While in Lewiston, Mom retired from CCI Speer after 25 years of employment.
Blondie, as her family knows her, was preceded in death by her father, Louis Albert Ketron, and mother, Dorotha Laverna (Miller) Ketron; brothers Albert Ketron and Johnny Ketron; sister Gloria Root; and husband Robert Ernest Shaul.
Her survivors include Garry Kail, sisters Ramona Jermain and Lessie Stutzman, and brother Louie Ketron. Mom also left behind daughters Kelley Shaul, of Lewiston, Darla Hearn, of Toledo, Ohio, Sandra Mullen and Missy Knieriem, also both of Lewiston; sons-in-law Fred, Scottie and Ryan; grandchildren Robert, Stacy, Lauren, Jasmine, Charlie, Lunden, Brandon, Willow, Jaxson and Dakota; great-grandchildren Merrina and Weston.
We want to welcome everyone to her celebration of life at 5 p.m. July 10 located at the Lewiston Eagles, where she was a longtime member. Family and friends are welcome to stop by the home of Ryan and Missy Knieriem in Lewiston at 2 p.m. Saturday to show respects. Message any one of us daughters on Facebook for the address.
We would like to thank the Ladies of the Lewiston Eagles for the celebration of life and a special warmhearted thank you to Advanced Home Care and Hospice for making our final hours with Mom full of respect, warmth and peace.
As she leaves a broken, frail body to catch the train to Heaven, we say goodbye. Go in peace as our Father waits at the station to welcome you home. May the Eagle soar to ease our pain as we are left with sorrow and tears in our eyes. We will listen for the whistle in the distance letting us know that you are home.