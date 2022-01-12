Dorothy Jean Smith, 92, of Troy, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Dorothy was born May 30, 1929, in Sharon Springs, Kan., to Eugene and May (Harvey) Heye, one of seven children. The family moved to Idaho in 1935 later moving to Troy, where she grew up and attended school, graduating from Troy High School in 1946. Dorothy married William “Bill” Smith on June 28, 1949, and they made Spokane their home, where he worked for the Great Northern Railroad and Dorothy sold Avon. Following Bill’s retirement in 1969 they returned to Troy, where Dorothy continued selling Avon. Dorothy later worked for GTE Telephone Company as an operator, retiring in 1986.
She loved living on Moscow Mountain. Dorothy loved flowers, gardening and canning, and was always proud of the crops she grew and loved living off the land. She was active among Troy senior citizens and worked hard to get a senior citizens center in Troy. She enjoyed volunteering her time in many organizations and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Dorothy also loved to travel, enjoying many trips throughout the states and internationally.
She is survived by her children Gary Smith and Carol Moe, both of Troy; three grandchildren, Chad, Tyrell and Taylor; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Aydean, Havic and Piper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son Bruce; and seven sisters.
A celebration of her life will be planned for May 2022. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman (formerly Kimball Funeral Home) has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Troy Senior Citizens Center. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.