Dorothy Jean Baldridge, 78, a lifelong Potlatch resident, passed away from a combination of ailments on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Dorothy was born June 2, 1943, in Livermore, Calif., to Lester and Lois (Hodge) Jones while her father was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. The family returned to Potlatch after the war, and Dorothy attended Potlatch schools and graduated in 1961. She could often be seen riding her favorite horse around town. On Jan. 13, 1962, she married Gary Baldridge, and they lived in Lewiston for awhile before returning to Potlatch. She and Gary had two boys who were her great joys. Dorothy loved being a mom and grandmother. She also enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, riding horses and ATVs. One of her favorite things was going to yard sales, and she was always looking for bargains as well as gag gifts for Christmas. She also loved animals and had dogs, cats, horses, goats, raccoons, ferrets and assorted other critters over the years.
After the boys were raised, Dorothy became a housekeeper at Latah Care Center in Moscow and worked there for more than 20 years. She moved into the position of housekeeping supervisor, which she held for several years before the facility closed. Following that, she worked at Washington State University as a custodian until she retired.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Gary, at the family home; her son Vernon (Dawn) of Spokane; her son Keith (Colleen) of Onaway; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers, Kim (Vida) Jones of Onaway and Rick (Gracie) Jones of Lapwai. She will be missed by all of them.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, at the Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch. Cremation has been entrusted to Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse, and online condolences may be left at kramercares.com. Memorial gifts may be given to the Freeze Cemetery (c/o Julie Hoidal, 1150 Deep Creek Road, Potlatch, ID 83855) or to a charity of the donor’s choice.