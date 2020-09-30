Known to her friends as “Dottie,” Dorothy J. Mundhenk entered this world in 1930 into the care of “Pops” and “Gammie” Severson. After a long and mostly healthy life, she passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
The dashes between the dates on her gravestone so casually and inadequately represent the 90 years she was alive. Though such a brief time in light of eternity, Dottie’s life was full of influence, accomplishments, learning and sharing the love she found in knowing Jesus. This Jesus captured her heart early in life, and the rest of her time here was spent pursuing and promoting a God-centered lifestyle of faith.
After graduating from high school, Dottie pursued further education at MacPhail School of Music. Then, in 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, “Harry” Mundhenk. As a tank commander during the Korean War, Harry whisked her off to Kentucky where their first child, David, was born. Once Harry’s tour ended, they relocated to Minneapolis where two more children were born, daughters Judy and Patty. There, Harry and Dottie spent several years building a successful concrete pumping business before moving again, this time with plans to semi-retire operating a small motel in north central Idaho. Shortly after transporting decades of accumulation, they experienced a quite unexpected twist in their journey ... a fire that destroyed 95 percent of their belongings and 100 percent of their livelihood. Their immediate response, a quote from Job, indicates their deep and fundamental conviction, “The LORD gives and the LORD takes away. Blessed be the name of the LORD.”
Dottie loved Bible study, music, nutrition, cooking, entertaining and discussing any one of those topics with family or friends. Her love of God and music blended perfectly as she taught piano or organ lessons to dozens of students, often using gospel songs to teach concepts and music theory. In addition to composing hundreds of significant worship and praise songs herself, as an accomplished pianist and organist, she played and sang for world-renowned evangelistic campaigns, provided live music at area restaurants, churches and funeral homes, and always with great enthusiasm and a ready smile.
As Dottie drew closer to the right side of those gravestone dashes, she found a few more unexpected twists written into her life script, which left her somewhat physically compromised. While she never fully regained the use of her left arm/hand for piano playing, she maintained her faith in God’s loving kindness and faithfulness steadfastly to the end.
And now, she, along with the apostle Paul, can say, “I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the LORD, the righteous Judge will give me at that day,” II Timothy 4:7-8.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother and sister, and one grandchild. She is survived by two sisters; her three children, David Mundhenk of Coeur d’Alene, Judy Borgelt (Keith), of Kamiah, and Patty Nielson (Tom), of Lewiston; two grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A funeral service is planned for Dottie at 2 p.m. Saturday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.