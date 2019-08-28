Dorothy Fuchs Larson passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Lewiston.
She was born Nov. 15, 1931, to Alex and Marie Fuchs in Uniontown. She attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Uniontown through the third grade, then the family moved to Clarkston, where she attended Holy Family School and graduated from there in the eighth grade. She then attended Clarkston High School, graduating in 1949.
After graduation, she worked for Pacific Telephone as a telephone operator and later in the business office until 1954.
On Nov. 15, 1953, she married Bill Larson, a farmer in the Silcott area. They raised their family in the Silcott area and had a cattle and hay operation and were in partnership with their family on a wheat ranch. Their family was “Cattlemen of the Year” in 1965.
She was an active member of the Asotin County Cowbelles, serving as president for three years and attending many Washington state conventions. She was also secretary of the State Cowbelles.
Dorothy was a past member of the Asotin County TB Association and served as president. She also served as director of the Twin County United Way and a director and officer of the Ladies of the Elks.
For 30 years she was an active bowler and served as a director and as president for six years of the Lewiston, Clarkston and Orofino Women’s Bowling Association. She attended many state and national conventions. In 2008, she was inducted into the Lewiston/Clarkston/Orofino United States Bowling Congress of Idaho Hall of Fame.
In 1976, she was the royalty chaperone for the Lewiston Roundup and traveled with the royalty all summer.
In 1968, she joined the chapter FE P.E.O. and was an active member. She served as president of the organization for three years and worked on many committees. She was also a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church.
She was on the planning committee for her class reunions and has attended all of her reunions. Her class has a luncheon every month and a dinner every year in July. She kept scrapbooks of all of the events her class has had.
Dorothy’s hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, keeping scrapbooks and journals. She loved to watch sports on television and enjoyed watching the Cougars, Gonzaga, the Mariners and the Seahawks. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family on holidays, especially Christmas, her favorite day.
Survivors included one daughter, Linda Keller, of Lewiston; son Bill (Jean) Larson, of Clarkston; son Michael Larson, of Pullman; five grandchildren, Nick Keller (Danae), of Lewiston; Melissa Keller Reis (Kyle), of Seattle; Marcie Larson, of Spokane; Jason Larson, of Clarkston; and Erin Larson, of Spokane. She also has three great-grandchildren, Spencer Keller, Jax Keller and Trace O’Dell; two sisters, Rose Lenz, of Lewiston, and Rita Poach, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and one brother, John Fuchs, of Clarkston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her three brothers-in-law.
Dorothy’s memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Her family encourages anyone to speak and share a special memory.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Quad Cities Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association at 1403 S. Grand, Suite 202 South, Spokane, WA 99203.