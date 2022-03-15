Dorothy Ellen Tenny, a longtime resident of Lewiston and most recently of Kent, Wash., passed away peacefully Friday, March 11, 2022. She was 89.
Dorothy was born in Fort Morgan, Colo., to James and H. Ellen Jacobson during the Great Depression. She grew up in Greeley, Colo., and was the first in her family to attend college, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado State College of Education (now University of Northern Colorado). From there, she worked as a high school teacher, a real estate closing secretary, and an executive secretary at Potlatch Corporation.
In 2003, Dorothy married Lester Tenny, and the couple became snowbirds, spending winters in the Phoenix area. Snowbirding had been a dream of hers since she first visited the Valley of the Sun decades earlier. A few years later, they moved to Arizona full-time, where she made crafts and managed their rental property. She and Les enjoyed fun and friendship with his brother and sister-in-law, along with many other family and friends, at the Happy Trails Resort.
Always artistic, Dorothy enjoyed oil painting and making crafts throughout her life. Her daughter and nephews still treasure precious things she made for them. She also sang in her church choirs from young adulthood until her health kept her from participating. She loved jazz, big band and classical music, and was a dedicated NPR listener, who taught her daughter to seek knowledge and truth.
Dorothy will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Chancie Myers; her sister, Opal (Myers) Wardrip; and her husband, Les. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Craig) Lundstrom; her son-in-law, Walter Lundstrom; her stepchildren, Tammy Tenny, Kathay Lopez, Alan Tenny and wife Lisa, Anthony Tenny and wife Nancy, and Mark Tenny and wife Brandi; her brothers-in-law, Fred Tenny and Eugene (Jeep) Tenny and wife Patricia; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Lewiston First United Methodist Church. Mountain View Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.