Dorothy Carter Moote, 88, passed away Dec. 5, 2021, after a brief illness. Born on June 11, 1933, to Isaac Newton Carter and Louise Shaff Carter, Dorothy spent her youth on B Street in Moscow, traipsing around the streets with numerous friends, later calling themselves “The B Street Gang.”
Dorothy was born in Lewiston, where her grandfather, Charles W. Shaff, was a physician. Dorothy had deep ties to Lewiston; her great-grandmother was president of the Women’s Suffrage Association in the 1890s when Idaho became a state, and her great-grandfather, James Poe, was first a prospector in the Warren, Florence and Orofino mines in the early 1860s and then a lawyer for the state of Idaho. He helped create the new government for the great state of Idaho.
Dorothy grew up in Moscow, where her father was a professor and her mother was Dean of Women. The University of Idaho’s Carter Hall is named after her. Dorothy’s father died of tuberculosis when she was 6 years old, and her mother never remarried, devoting her energies not only to her daughters but to the women of the university. Dorothy attended the University of Idaho and, along with her B Street friends, pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma. Their sorority antics became legendary; among many were more notorious ones, such as stealing the cross from Sigma Chi fraternity house and ringing the Phi Delta Theta bell.
Dorothy married her college sweetheart, Robert May, and moved to Berkeley, Calif., in 1955, where she worked as a medical lab researcher. As with most women during the 1950s, Dorothy gave up her career to become a mother. She had four daughters: Nancy, Salley, Katherine and Mary “Boo.” Later, in the early 1970s, Dorothy returned to work at UCLA Medical as a microbiologist. Going back to school, she received a teaching credential, and in the early 1980s, she was one of the founding teachers at Bravo Medical Magnet School in Los Angeles, a school devoted to teaching kids from all walks of life who wanted to enter the medical field. She had found her true calling.
Throughout this time, Dorothy was involved in both St. James and St. John’s Episcopal churches. She was also involved in the Nine O’Clock Playhouse (run through the Assistance League of Los Angeles) and the League of Women’s Voters; her social activism was born.
Dorothy divorced in the early 1980s and within a few years found the love of her life, Lloyd Moote. Dorothy and Lloyd’s love affair brought many adventures, including a move to Princeton, N.J., and travel throughout the world, including a two-year stay in England, where they did research for their book, “The Great Plague: The Story of London’s Most Deadly Year.”
Dorothy was involved in Trinity Episcopal Church and started a program called Restorative Justice, bringing reconciliation techniques to prison inmates and their victims. Like her mother, grandmother, grand-aunt and great-grandmother in Lewiston and Moscow, Dorothy worked tirelessly for social causes.
Dorothy moved to Princeton in 1993 and lived there with Lloyd until his death in 2014; she then moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., to be near her daughters Kate and Nancy. Her final years were filled with family, stories, dancing and singing. She could always be found with a smile.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Moote, her daughter Mary Boo May and grandson Garrett Carver. She is survived by three daughters: Nancy May Perry, Salley May and Kate May Lima; four grandchildren, Kelsey Carver, Noah Perry, Boo May and Katherine Perry; and one great-grandchild, Wade Lima.