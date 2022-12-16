Dorothy Anne Goodloe

Dorothy Goodloe was born March 18, 1927, in York, Neb., to Mark and Louise Howell. She passed on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 95 to be with our Lord.
She lived in Lexington, Neb., for 16 years and then the family moved to Caldwell. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1945 and then attended NCC in Eugene, Ore. She came back to Idaho and married Cleland “Art” Goodloe in 1949, and started her teaching career. She attended classes and summer school at the College of Idaho to reach her goal of a degree in education. She taught elementary school in Idaho for 40 years, most of those years with first grade. She helped start kindergarten programs, remedial reading programs, worked with Headstart, and served with the state textbook committee.
Dorothy and Art had their first and only daughter in 1950.
Dorothy moved to Kooskia in 1956, later to Kamiah and then to Grangeville following her husband’s promotions in the Idaho State Highway Department.
Dorothy loved music. She played in a trumpet trio while in Nebraska. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the church choir and at many events. Dorothy loved gardening and landscaping. Her flowers were beautiful. She was a very talented seamstress, sewing clothes, quilts and upholstering. She was a talented artist, producing many beautiful oil paintings. She was a strong Christian. She belonged to the First Christian Church and attended Bible studies all her life. She enjoyed camping and picnicking in the Clearwater River drainage.
Art died in 1989. Dorothy moved to Nampa in 1993 since many members of her family lived in the Treasure Valley. She continued her hobbies and added travel, going with tour groups to Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska, the Holy Land and many places throughout the U.S. In 2019, as mobility became more difficult, Dorothy moved to assisted living in Twin Falls, which was closer to her daughter.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Terrell) Huddleston, of Buhl, Idaho; granddaughter, Cortny (Jay) Williams, of Beaverton, Ore.; grandson Seth (Amber) Huddleston, of Kuna, Idaho; great-grandson Carter Huddleston; great-granddaughters Hailey Williams, Olivia Huddleston, Ava Williams and Opal Huddleston; sisters-in-laws Barbara Howell and Joyce Howell; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Cleland “Art” Goodloe; parents, Mark and Louise Howell; sisters, Janey (Elvin) Ballou, Norma (Gene) Dazey, Charlotte (George) Johnson; and brothers Charles Howell and Mark Howell.
Dorothy has requested no services. So please raise a glass wherever you are to salute Dorothy’s memory.