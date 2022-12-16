Dorothy Anne Goodloe

Dorothy Goodloe was born March 18, 1927, in York, Neb., to Mark and Louise Howell. She passed on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 95 to be with our Lord.

She lived in Lexington, Neb., for 16 years and then the family moved to Caldwell. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1945 and then attended NCC in Eugene, Ore. She came back to Idaho and married Cleland “Art” Goodloe in 1949, and started her teaching career. She attended classes and summer school at the College of Idaho to reach her goal of a degree in education. She taught elementary school in Idaho for 40 years, most of those years with first grade. She helped start kindergarten programs, remedial reading programs, worked with Headstart, and served with the state textbook committee.