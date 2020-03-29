Dorothy Ann (Graff) Johnson, of Sunnyside, Wash., passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, with one of her daughters by her side. She was 82.
Dorothy was born Feb. 6, 1938, in St. Ignatius, Mont., to George and Marie Graff. She was raised on a dude ranch until her grandpa decided to move the entire family to the Yakima Valley, where there were more job opportunities. She spent the majority of her childhood in Sunnyside, where she attended the First Assembly of God Church. Immediately following her graduation from Sunnyside High School in 1956, Dorothy moved to Seattle and took a job at Foster & Marshall Stockbrokers. She would return home, where Dorothy met the man she would marry, Duane Johnson. They met while she was working at the Sunnyside A&W shortly after Duane had returned from the Korean War. They married Nov. 15, 1957, in Snoqualmie Falls, Wash.
Dorothy and Duane had four children, raising them on a farm on Midvale Road in Sunnyside. In 1976, they moved to Clarkston. After raising her kids, Dorothy worked several years at Lee Morris Co., along with many other clothing boutiques in the area. She had a flair for fashion as she would never be seen in a pair of jeans or sweats! She continued her classy style until the time of her passing.
They later moved away from Clarkston, spending time in Spokane, Selah, Wash., and Coeur d’Alene. After Duane’s death in 1998, Dorothy moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley before eventually returning home to Sunnyside.
She had a variety of interests and talents. During her teens, Dorothy would cut asparagus before school and work at the A&W after school. As an adult, she was a coach of her daughter’s youth softball teams and always enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids in all of their athletic events and activities. She enjoyed home interior design, sewing, cooking and reading her Bible. She loved to design beautiful exterior Christmas displays to share with her community. Dorothy loved all of her dogs and had a deep love for her family.
Dorothy enjoyed telling stories about her adventures with her siblings, cousins and friends while growing up. She had a daring and mischievous spirit that led to many shenanigans.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Reuben (Juanita) and Leroy Graff; and sister Betty (Robert) England.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Lonnie) Sackett, of Reno, Nev.; sons Dan Johnson, of Sunnyside, and David (Craig) Johnson, of Seattle; daughters Denise Johnson, of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Debbie (Pat) Sobotta, of Clarkston; and four grandchildren, Trey, Kage, Jett and Airyl Sobotta, all of Clarkston.
Dorothy will be laid to rest in the Sunnyside Cemetery in a private family ceremony as she requested.