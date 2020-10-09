Dorothy A. Barton, 83, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Avalon Rehabilitation Center in Pasco.
Dorothy was born Oct. 15, 1936, to Maurice and Anna Davis in Potlatch. They moved to the Whelan area in 1945, she attended school and graduated from Pullman High School in 1954, and married Paul Barton on Sept. 29, 1954. Together they raised a family of two girls.
Dorothy retired from the Pullman School District as a head cook at Lincoln Junior High. Dorothy and Paul spent their retirement traveling the United States, ending in Yuma, Ariz., for the winters and spending time at their daughters’ homes in Pullman and Kennewick until Paul’s health made them settle in Kennewick in 2005.
She was preceded in death by husband Paul, mother Anna, father Maurice, daughter Christine Swan and son-in-law R. Brad Steele.
Survived by her daughter, Karen Steele; grandson Curtis Steele (Marcy); granddaughters Janet Evans (Steven), Angela Steele (Adalberto Licon Jr.), Paula Johnson, all of Kennewick, and Jennifer Piper (Justin) of Viola; and 22 great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Pullman City Cemetery.