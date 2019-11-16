Dorothea Jeanette (Andersen) Gerovac was born Oct. 12, 1938. She passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Orofino.
She was baptized June 3, 1979, at the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church by the Rev. Wanda Strech in Chehalis, Wash. She lived the past 15 years in Orofino, where three of her beloved sisters also lived. She was born in the township of Winchester, Wis., and widowed by husband George Gerovac on April 12, 1992. Her son, Robert “Robbie” Kwansi Clark, passed away. Her father, John A. Andersen, was born in Norway and her mother, Margaret Andersen, was born in Kentucky. She had nine siblings, three brothers and six sisters.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly Pierce, of Orofino; brother Frank Andersen, of Chehalis, Wash.; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews across the United States, including Idaho, Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington, Oregon, California and Texas.
Dorothea was tough and independent; she had an amazing laugh and smile. She loved country music and loved to dance the polka. She used to serve nieces and nephews vanilla ice cream and chocolate, and loved big Sunday family dinners. Dorothea would often take care of her older sisters and looked out for them as time passed. She loved family, Jesus and her independence.
She will be missed by her beloved family and friends.
Revelation 14:13: “And I heard a voice from heaven saying, ‘Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’ ‘Blessed indeed,’ says the Spirit, ‘that they may rest from their labors, for their deeds follow them!’ ”
Psalms 71:20-21: “Though you have made me see troubles, many and bitter, you will restore my life again; from the depths of the earth you will again bring me up. You will increase my honor and comfort me once again.”