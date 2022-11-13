Doris P. Olin

Beloved grandmother, Doris Olin, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Doris was born to Ella and Dillon Palmer on Jan. 28, 1926, in Culdesac. She graduated from her home town in 1947, received her bachelor of arts degree in 1961 and continued her education, earning a master’s in education from the University of Idaho, in 1971. She was a teacher for Lapwai Jr. High from 1947-49 and then taught for the Lewiston School District from 1961-1988. In 1948, she married Floyd Harvey and had two children, Jane and Douglas. Because her daughter mispronounced “Mommy,” we all grew to call her Mimi.
In 1974, Doris and Floyd divorced, and in 1975, she married Glenn Olin. Doris touched so many lives in so many ways. She was a great-great-grandmother, a great-grandmother, a grandmother, a mother, a wife, a sister, an amazing host, a friend, a teacher, an accomplished quilter, a rock for her family, a role model and so much more.
Words can not fully describe the number of lives she touched. Maybe you were a neighborhood kid that came to swim in her pool, or a family member that she helped through college, or just one of her “girls” (you know who you are). Mimi was a woman that many of us aspire to be and a pillar of the family that has been blessed by her. She was caring, strong, bossy, loving, forthright, intelligent and she will be missed. Forever loved.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023.
