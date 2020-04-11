Doris Nancy Wilchek, of Moscow, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. She was 73.
Doris was born June 30, 1946, in Chicago, to Maurice and Edna (Miller) Arker. She grew up and attended school there, graduating from Roosevelt High School. She worked at the Sears Tower in Chicago and later Kerr McGee Mine in Douglas, Wyo. Doris worked at Motel 6 in various locations and, after moving to Moscow in 1990, managed the Moscow Motel 6. She started working in the Admissions Office at the University of Idaho in 1993, until her retirement in 2013.
She was an avid reader and loved bowling, and bowled until March 12 of this year. Doris was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. She enjoyed children, family and her flower garden.
She and Michael G. Wilchek were married in Chicago on March 19, 1967. He preceded her in death in March 2014. Doris was also preceded in death by a son, Mark, and great grandson, Maverick Hranicky.
She is survived by her sister, Fran Pollack, in Chicago; her son, Ross Wilchek, and his wife, Felicia, in Winnie, Texas; grandchildren Benjamin Wilchek, Elisabeth Hranicky and her husband, Kade, and Brylee Wilchek; and great-grandchildren Bryson and Olivia Hranicky. She also leaves Kim and Don Reed, her neighbors and extended family.
She will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery. Michael Dickey of the Jewish Community of the Palouse will preside at the private graveside. The family suggests memorial to them.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.