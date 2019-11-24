Doris M. Riley, 89, passed away Nov. 21, 2019, in Lewiston.
She was born April 19, 1930, to Thomas and Ethel Miles, in Lewiston.
Doris graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948. After graduation, she was employed at Great Western Mutual. In 1954, Doris married Delmer Riley of Kendrick. They were married in Las Vegas and lived in Barstow, Calif. Later, they moved to St. Maries, then to Spokane in 1957.
While living in Spokane, Doris worked for Interstate Production Credit Association for 20 years, and for Frito-Lay as secretary to the regional managers for 10 years. She retired in 1989.
After retirement, Doris and Delmer moved to Nine Mile Falls, Wash. In 2000, they moved back to Clarkston, and to Lewiston in 2008.
Doris was a devoted wife, and always enjoyed working with people. She had a good sense of humor and a smile for everyone. She enjoyed the outdoors and traveling.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Riley, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; sister Sharon Bacon of Lewiston; and brothers Bill Miles of Culdesac and Darrel Miles of Portland, Ore. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; two sisters, Helen McClarin and Elsie Bly; and two brothers, Bob and Tom Miles.
Doris will be buried in Lewiston.