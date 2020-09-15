Doris ‘June’ Cochran Caimi Parker

June (Doris) Cochran Caimi Parker went to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation.
June was born June 17, 1937, in Kooskia to Arthur M. and Gwendolyn M. (Jackson) Cochran. June traveled extensively across the United States and Okinawa, Japan. She had many hobbies: quilting, crocheting, baking and, last but not least, yard selling, and the $1 store. So, stop at one in her honor.
She met Peter J. Caimi and they were married Sept. 11, 1957. From that union came their children, Joanie M. (Dan) Farrell, of Lewiston, Ellen M. (Ray Sr.) Aiken, of Grangeville, Peter J. (Cindy) Caimi, of Hamilton, Mont., Annette J. (Jesse) McCord, of Tecumseh, Okla., and Dennis (Tyler) Caimi, of Lewiston. They later divorced. She later met Travis J. Parker, and they were married Jan. 1, 1981. They later divorced. She loved being with her family, especially the babies.
She leaves behind her siblings, Mary R. (Toots) Fogle, Allen (Gail) Cochran, Don Sr. (Pat) Cochran, Jeanne M. Beibinger; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; along with 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two granddaughters, Chelsea and Cassadi; and her son, Peter John.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A covered-dish luncheon will follow at 1404 Scott St. in Grangeville. Inurnment will take place at Tahoe Ridge Cemetery next to her parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia.