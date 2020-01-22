Doris “Jean” Aldrich, 89, formerly of Orofino, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020, at Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville.
Jean was born July 26, 1930, in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was the third child born to Noah and Elizabeth Woodard and joined brother William “Bill” and sister Helen.
Jean graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1948. On June 9, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Cecil “Luke” Aldrich, a young woodsman from Kootenai, Idaho. Jean and Luke lived in England and Florida during Cecil’s service with the U.S. Air Force and also lived in Sandpoint, Moscow and Orofino. They spent more than 59 years together and had four children.
Jean’s father passed away when she was in junior high school and Jean learned early the value of family, hard work and perseverance. Her mother, “Beth,” a great role model, worked multiple jobs to support herself and her three children. Jean thus grew up with a strong work ethic and a desire to help whenever and wherever needed.
In addition to raising her three children, Jean worked as a telephone operator, kindergarten aide, Sears salesclerk, Tupperware dealer, Girl Scout leader and Chapter I/teachers’ aide at Orofino Elementary School. She was a member of the Orofino Christian Church for all the 55 years she lived in Orofino, serving on the board, teaching Sunday school, participating in Christian Women’s Fellowship and serving the Lord in innumerable other ways. Her faith in Jesus Christ was unshakable.
In 1967, Jean was initiated into Chapter AW of P.E.O. (the women’s Philanthropic Educational Organization) and on May 20, 2017, she was honored as a 50-year member. Over the years, she held various offices in the chapter, including president, vice president, chaplain and guard.
Jean was the most loved and loving person we have ever known. Her smile was radiant, and she had a hug and kiss for everyone. She enjoyed reading, camping, family activities, downhill skiing, spending time at the river beach, watching sports and traveling/road trips.
Jean is survived by three of her children: Darcy (Ray) Pederson, of Grangeville; Alan (Donna) Aldrich, of Thornton, Colo.; and Luke (Tracie) Aldrich, of La Grande, Ore. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Debbie Thomason, Amy Aldrich, Lisa Harris, and Eyler and Katie Aldrich; and great-grandson Marshall Thomason. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Debbie Jean in 1953; husband Cecil in 2010; and brother William and sister Helen in 2011.
Jean’s family would like to thank the staff at Meadowlark Homes, Syringa Hospice and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their loving care and support over the past several years.
Befitting Jean’s love of summertime and lazing at the river beach, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to remember Jean by helping someone in need, smiling at every opportunity, donating to a church of your choice and loving one another.
You may submit condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.