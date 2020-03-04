Doreen Ruth Longfellow, 58, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born March 22, 1961, to Leroy and Betty Teigen, in Moscow. She grew up in Genesee with her eight siblings, Roger (Nicole) Teigen, Ronald (Kelly) Teigen, Robert (LeeAnn) Teigen, Terri Bledsoe, Leanne (Joe) Podrabsky, Vickie (Kevin) Mitchell, Rodney Teigen and Debbie Stricker. It was in Genesee where she met her first husband, David Sarbacher. Together, they had daughters Missy Sarbacher and Cindy Sarbacher, and son David “DJ” (Paige) Sarbacher. They later divorced.
In 1995, Doreen gave birth to her youngest daughter, Jessica (Logan) Hudson. In 1996, she met Gary Longfellow in Lewiston and they later married March 20, 1999. It was then that she gained her two sons, Jason (Ashley Biggers) Longfellow and Jeremy (Anita) Brady.
Doreen worked for Seuberts Quality Home Care for 12 years, then helped husband Gary with their business, Slims Recycling. In her free time, she enjoyed anything to do with shopping — Amazon was her favorite. She loved playing cards at family gatherings, playing darts with her friends and family, bingo with her kids, going hunting with Gary and friends, anything to do with cooking and trying out new recipes, but most of all loved being around her 10 grandchildren.
She was the strongest person we knew and didn’t let her disease define her. We will miss her stubborn and sassy attitude.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Betty Teigen; siblings Rodney and Debbie; and grandson Jonny Dufvenberg.
There will be a celebration of life and covered dish meal at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at 3519 Seventh St., Lewiston. Bring a dish to share. The celebration will be outdoors, so please plan accordingly.