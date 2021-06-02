Dora Frances Fanning, known to most as Frances, passed away peacefully at the age of 99 Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Garfield County Memorial Hospital in Pomeroy.
Frances was born April 6, 1922, in Pomeroy to Zollie and Joseph Curran. She was a 1939 graduate of Pomeroy High School. May 10, 1941, marked the beginning of a 65-year marriage to Bus Fanning. They were blessed with one daughter, Frances Ann Fanning.
Bus and Frances were members of the First Christian Church and spent their lives as proud members of the Pomeroy community. In addition to church functions, Frances enjoyed sewing, golf and playing cards.
After high school, Frances worked for Bell Telephone Company for 20 years, where she served as chief officer. After modern technology left her without a job, she went to work for Old National Bank and National Bank of Commerce until her retirement.
Mrs. Fanning is survived by her daughter, Fran, and her husband, Jim Coombs, as well as those who know her as “Grandma Fanning”: Jimmy, Juli, Jodi and Jami. Great-grandchildren include Emma, Evan, Brooke, Calli, Kaiti, Tyler, Bryan, Bailey, Lizz, Brady and Brittany. She was blessed with five great-great-grandchildren: Corina, Abbott, Warren, Parker and Oakley.
Memorials may be made to the Pomeroy First Christian Church, the Garfield County Memorial Hospital or the Pomeroy Senior Center.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small family service will be held today. Burial will follow at the Pomeroy City Cemetery.
Merchant Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online book of memories at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.