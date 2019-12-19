Donna Ruth Bernier passed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 84. She was residing in Cameron, Mont., with her youngest son, Joe Bernier.
She was born March 18, 1935, in Grangeville, to George and Adella Trout. She attended school in Grangeville.
Donna married her childhood sweetheart, Mickey J. Bernier, Jan. 14, 1951. They lived a varied and rich life where they were engaged in logging, farming and Grangeville’s wrecking (junk) yard, as well as many smaller, less-known businesses. They lived in Grangeville, Elk City, Boise and moved to Clarkston in 2000. After Mickey passed away Oct. 31, 2008, Donna continued to live in Clarkston until 2018, when she moved to Cameron to reside with her son, Joe.
Donna always put family first. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, knitting and her true love, painting. Even though she suffered from macular degeneration, it was well-hidden in her paintings.
Donna is survived by sisters Cocoa (Loren) Anderson, of Elk City, Mary (John) Purdy, of Grangeville, and Peggy Fox, of Richland (who died after Donna); daughter Kathy (David) Prall; sons Mickey (Debbie), of Clarkston, and Joe Bernier, of Cameron; and sister-in-law Kobie Pils, of White Bird. She also leaves behind her lifelong friends, Perky and Una Rose, of Salmon River.
She is also survived by grandchildren Jason, Becky and Scott Bernier; Mike, Ben, Nick and Nathan Bernier; Shawn and Mickey LeAnn Prall (Kirt) Palmer; great-grandchildren Michael, Lucas, Hunter Bernier; Crystal, Corrine, Jerrod, Clay, Dustin, Kasen, Angel and Christian Prall; and Kyle and Kamden Palmer.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey J. Bernier; her mother, Adella (Pils, Trout) Lawyer, and her stepfather, Hubert Lawyer; and her father, George H. Trout. Also preceding her in death were brothers Leo, Frank (Betty) and Irvin (Diane) Pils; George and Eddie Trout; sisters Adella (Cliff) McPherson and May (Joe) Meyer; granddaughter Jodie Prall; and brother-in-law Al Fox.