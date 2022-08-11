Donna Rae Weyen passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston.
She was born just more than 100 years ago in Asotin to Claude and Hattie (Johnson) Sparger on July 4, 1922. The youngest of three sisters, Donna was raised in the Cloverland and Anatone area until moving to Clarkston where her father died when she was only 5.
Donna graduated from Clarkston in 1939 and worked for a year sorting dried peas for 35 cents an hour at Mark Means Pea Plant in Lewiston. She attended Lewiston Normal (LCSC) for two years, graduating with a teaching certificate, which she put to use for five months teaching in the one-room, sixth grade, eight-student Columbus School for $100 a month, just north of Grangeville.
It was at Normal she met Ted Weyen at a New Year’s Eve dance at the Metrodome (Casey’s). Two weeks later they spied each other again across the gym at a basketball tournament and both timed it just right so they met each other at the bottom of the steps. They were married in 1943 in Virginia, where Ted was stationed for a time. Donna traveled by train with her mother there and had to get a letter of consent from her mother to marry Ted as Donna was not yet 21. Five months later, Ted shipped out to Europe and did not return for 31 months. During that time, Donna worked at various places, one being the Port of Embarkation in Portland, Ore., tracking shipments of gas.
Upon Ted’s return from the war, the couple made their home in Cameron and farmed for 64 years. They raised two children, Elaine (Hoisington) and Dean. It was during this time that Donna spent many days on her many and varied hobbies. She and Ted were avid hunters, feeding their family on the elk and deer they killed. They also made many happy trips to the Little Salmon River and Westport, Wash., salmon fishing. Donna’s garden was a thing to behold and her flowers brought joy to everyone, especially her. She was a charter member of the Hill and Valley Garden Club. She had her own kiln and pottery wheel that Ted made her and she threw beautiful pots. She was a master quilter, winning boxes full of ribbons, including many best of show. Every stitch in all her 20-plus quilts was done by hand. She enjoyed her quilting club, The Piecemakers. Her dried flower greeting cards were things of beauty treasured by those receiving them.
When Ted passed away in 2007, Donna moved to Kendrick, where she lived until 2021. She never missed a Gonzaga basketball game, and woe was you if you interrupted her watching the game. She loved the Golden State Warriors and called every player by his first name.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Elaine Hoisington (Don), and her son, Dean (Raina); grandchildren Lianne Weyen, Matt Weyen, Tara Gaines (Josh), Teresa Ireland (Ron), Angie Cannon (Kim) and Chantell Hannan; 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Marion and Margaret.
The family is so grateful for the care given Donna at Royal Plaza and to Hospice for the brief comfort care provided.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is entrusted with arrangements for her service at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, 1711 18th St., in Lewiston. Following the service, the family will host a light luncheon at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the JK Ambulance, Kendrick War Memorial Pool or JK Senior Center.