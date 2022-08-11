Donna Rae Weyen

Donna Rae Weyen passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston.

She was born just more than 100 years ago in Asotin to Claude and Hattie (Johnson) Sparger on July 4, 1922. The youngest of three sisters, Donna was raised in the Cloverland and Anatone area until moving to Clarkston where her father died when she was only 5.