Donna Patricia Greene, 86, died peacefully at home with family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Spokane. She was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Portland, Ore., the daughter of Willard Widgren and Esther Haines.
Donna called the Pacific Northwest home, always saying she lived in the most beautiful place in the world. She spent her early childhood on the Oregon coast or along the Columbia River and the majority of her adolescence in Wieppe. She graduated from Wieppe High School in 1953 and went on to attend nurses training in Portland. Donna’s kindness and love came through in everything she did, from nursing to cooking to taking care of everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her life partner, James McCormack. Together they enjoyed the last 20 years of their life on Mudsprings Road in Winchester. Those who love Donna will remember how much she loved her large extended family, crocheting, huckleberries, the mountains and true crime.
Donna is survived by her siblings, children (biological, step and bonus) and everyone who had the honor of calling her grandma and auntie. She will be forever loved and remembered.
A celebration of life will take place in the Spring of 2022.