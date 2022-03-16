Donna Maureen Knight died peacefully Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Grangeville at the age of 80.
Born May 24, 1941, to Donald and Aletha Ann Rogers in Orofino, Donna was the oldest of four daughters. Donna moved a lot in her younger years. She went to school in Spalding, Winchester, Weippe, Greer, Orofino and Kamiah. Donna married Ray Mendenhall in 1956 and they had three children, Marvin, Debra and Melissa. They were later divorced. In 1970, Donna married Larry Wayne Knight, the love of her life. In March, 1971, they welcomed their daughter Monica into the world. They made their home on Caribel Road, where they raised their children and built their home with “a million-dollar view.”
Donna and Larry were farmers and ranchers. They grew grain and hay, and raised cattle. They also had chickens and a few rabbits. Donna helped the girls with 4-H steers and sheep. The couple also raised horses for work and play. Donna loved her cow dogs, too. Above all, she was an amazingly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
There was not anything Donna couldn’t accomplish. In addition to being a wife, mother, farmer and rancher, she was an avid hunter, fisher, artist, seamstress, cook, gardener and real estate agent. In 1992, Donna went back to school and received her GED and real estate license. She later became a real estate broker and owner of Knight Realty. She was so proud of her accomplishment. As a successful real estate agent, Donna also mentored her niece, Shannon, and daughter, Monica, as they became real estate agents as well.
Donna started painting after meeting the most wonderful pastor’s wife, Naomi White. She met Naomi while attending the Woodland Friends Church. Donna was a natural when it came to painting. She loved to paint and later did pastels. Donna had many other talents and was never bored. She made root beer in the summertime with the kids, old-fashioned pressed cider, and she canned and preserved anything she could get her hands on. She enjoyed teaching her skills to anyone willing to learn. She believed in hard work and kindness.
Donna never met a stranger. She was kind and considerate to all who crossed her path. She was always faithful and honest. She is survived by her husband, Larry Wayne Knight; her four children, Marvin Mendenhall, Debbie Bunch and Missi Knight, of Kamiah, and Monica Hagen (Patrick), of Grangeville; her grandchildren, Marvin Mendenhall, of Lewiston, Levi Mendenhall, Amanda Earles (James), of Abeline, Texas, Jeremiah Bunch, of Lewiston, Amber Schmadeka (William “Tel”), of Kamiah, Joshua Knight (Kasey), of Kamiah, Ashley Prado, of Cottonwood, Jacob Prado, of Kamiah, Trever Knight, of Kamiah, Devin Knight, of Orofino, Simon and Agustus Hagen, of Grangeville; her sisters, Ruth Anderson, of Milton, Wash., Julia Ayers, of Cahone, Colo., and Shirley Weddle, of Kamiah; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law Mike Bunch; her grandchildren David Bunch and Heather Bunch; great-grandchild Dixon Earles; and her brothers-in-law Norman Ayers and Jesse Weddle.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Catherine’s of Sienna Catholic Church in Kamiah. Burial will directly follow at the Kamiah Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at St. Catherine’s in the basement. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (trenaryfuneralhome.com) Donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or Shriner’s Hospital (donate.lovetotherescue.org).