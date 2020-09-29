Donna Marie Paffile O’Dell, 85, of Clarkston, passed away at home Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Donna was born Aug. 30, 1935, in Lewiston to Anthony “Tony” and Fanny “Arbutus” Paffile. She had one sister, Dorothy, and two brothers, Jerry and Clifford. She attended St. Stanislaus School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954.
Donna married Melvin Lee O’Dell on March 10, 1956. They had three daughters, Michelle Ann, Shari Lynn and Lori Rene. She was also known as Mom to many of her daughters’ friends.
She worked for PayLess Drug Store for 20 years before retiring in 1997. Donna enjoyed watching the Gonzaga Bulldogs so much that she knew every players’ name and their stats. She loved going to watch her seven grandchildren’s activities, plus playing card games with the family, even though she absolutely hated getting the queen of spades in hearts. Donna loved, loved, loved going to Las Vegas and Laughlin. She was like a kid in a candy store when she would see all the slot machines.
Donna is survived by her husband, Melvin, of 64 years of marriage; her daughter, Michelle Chapman, and her kids, Eric (Traci) Wallace and Colleen (Matt) Hearing; Shari (Alan) Line and their three sons, Bryce, Trent (Patsy) Line and Steven (Kasey) Line; and Lori Atwood (Corey Paine) and her two sons, Levi (Amanda) Atwood and Ty (Angela) Atwood; 14 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Arbutus Paffile; sister Dorothy; brother Clifford; and great-granddaughter Gabby Wallace.
Cremation will take place and there will be no service as to her request. There will be a family celebration of life Wednesday.