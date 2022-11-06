Donna Lee Harris, 91, of Lewiston, died peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, surrounded by loving family.
She was born Nov. 18, 1930, in Moscow to MacDonald “Mac” Brown and Helen (Nelson) Brown. The family moved to Reubens, Winchester and Moscow while her father searched for work during the depression.
Donna attended the University of Idaho, where she pledged Tri Delta Sorority and met Gary J. Nefzger, whom she married Sept. 12, 1951. Both musicians and vocalists, they were active members of the U of I Vandaleer Choir. Donna returned to Twin Falls in 1955, where she began what would be a long and fruitful teaching career. During summer school at the U of I in 1960 she met Jimmy D. Harris, whom she married June 4, 1961. They were married until 1985 when they divorced. They remained friends and golfing partners until Jim’s death in 1998.
Her love of family was constantly exhibited by her encouragement, support and unconditional acceptance of each personality. Donna is survived by her children: Kirsten Kaiser (Rich), Marian Christianson (Dennis), Mark Harris (Jane), Evelyn Harris Chenault, Bruce Harris, Rusty Harris (Rebecca), sister Mary Powell (Merlin), and nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Donna’s talent as a vocalist and pianist/organist led her to directing the choir at the Episcopal Church of Nativity for many years as well as Glee Club director at several elementary schools in Lewiston. Always the professional, she spent many hours perfecting her craft as an elementary teacher and touched many young lives in the valley during her 38-year career.
Donna was passionate about her golf game until she retired from the game just three years ago. Her dear friend, Bob Ross, was a constant golfing partner and companion until his death April 8, 2017. There are many times her children called her only to be told she was in the middle of her backswing and would get back to them.
She was a member of the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston, where she not only worshiped but attended exercise classes. We are comforted by the fact that Mom is with the Lord as promised in John 11:25-26.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.