Donna Kay Peters passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Hermiston, Ore., after a short battle with cancer at the age of 75.
Donna was born June 1, 1945, in Spokane, to James A. and L. Erlene (McMillen) Renfroe. She was the middle of three daughters. She lived in Spokane, Seattle and Centralia, Wash., before moving with her family to East Wenatchee in 1949. Donna graduated high school in 1963 and attended Central Washington University and Wenatchee Valley College, where she met Richard Rose. They were married in 1967 and moved to Vancouver, Wash., where their son, Robert Conrad, was born in 1971. After her divorce, she returned with Robert to East Wenatchee.
Donna met Eugene Peters from Clarkston at a Parents without Partners convention. They were married at Ohme Gardens in 1975 and then moved to Clarkston. They built their home in the Clarkston Heights and enjoyed camping, as well as the cabin they built in the mountains of Idaho. Donna worked as a dietary supervisor at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and later as a medical coding and billing analyst with an anesthesia clinic. Eugene was employed at Early Bird Supply in Clarkston. Donna was active in her church and also family genealogy research and various crafts.
With Gene’s sudden passing in 1995, Donna continued living in Clarkston until eventually moving to Echo, Ore., in 2006 to be near her son and his family. She was very proud of her three active granddaughters and their many academic awards and achievements in sports. She really enjoyed going to their concerts, soccer, basketball and volleyball games. Donna was active in her local church and community as well and loved living in her small community, as well as traveling to the Oregon Coast, which held a special place in her heart. She was especially grateful to live with Robert these last few months of her life, comforted with hearing the joyous sounds of her granddaughters’ singing that filled his home each day.
Donna is survived by her son, Robert (Marie) Rose; granddaughters Alexa, Mckenzie and Emily, all of Echo, Ore.; her sisters, Patti (Conrad) Thoroughman, of East Wenatchee, Wash., and Barb (Joe) Hahn, of Wenatchee; as well as several nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, several aunts and uncles, and her husband, Eugene.
She will be interred in Wenatchee with a family gathering at a later date. Please share memories of Donna with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.