On the evening of Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Donna passed away at the Hospice House in Spokane from cancer.
Donna was born Feb. 24, 1938, to Lawrence Jones and Lela Jones-Rovetto in Pomeroy.
Throughout Donna’s life, she lived in Colton, Las Vegas, Helena, Mont., Pomeroy, Clarkston and Newport, Wash.
Donna was blessed with two sons, Lonny R. Cannon and Donald L. Cannon, and one daughter, Melody Race-Tasci.
She was married to Dallas Race for 42 years. They traveled the United States building storage silos and finally settling in Pomeroy, where they owned Donna’s Café for 22 years.
In 2012, Donna retired and moved to Clarkson. In 2021, she moved to her daughter’s home in Newport.
Donna had a tough exterior with a big heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Jones and Lela Jones-Rovetto; brother Lonnie R. Jones; husband Dallas Race; son Donald L. “Butch” Cannon; maternal grandparents Milt and Viola Jones; paternal grandparents Frank and Sadie Jones; and brother-in-law Lowell Goucher.
She is survived by her daughter, Melody (Kenan) Tasci, of Newport; son Lonnie (Inez) Cannon, of Pomeroy; sister Judy Goucher, of Clarkston; grandchildren Cassy Jo (Spencer) Ellis, of Wenatchee, Dakatha Cannon, of Lewiston, Nicole (Josh) Levitt, of Uniontown, Chad Cannon, of Hillsboro, Ore., Launa (Chris) Morris, of Omaha, Neb.; four great-grandchildren; bonus father Anglo Rovetto, of Lewiston; numerous cousins; best friend Tina LaFave; and her beloved cats, Boomer and Kinky Tail.
A combined service for both Donna and her son Donald “Butch” Cannon will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston, in the gazebo.
The family suggests memorials, instead of flowers, may be made to the Hospice House in Spokane, located at 367 E. Seventh Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.