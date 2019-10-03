Donna Joyce Inman-Israel was a kindhearted and strong woman. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. Donna passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family and those who loved her.
Donna was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Craigmont. She was the second oldest in the family; she had her older brother, Richard, and two younger brothers, Tom and Jack. She attended the first four years of elementary school in Clarkston, then as a child moved to Juliaetta. In 1956, she graduated from Kendrick High School. During high school, Donna lettered as a majorette and loved baton twirling in the pep band. Donna always looked forward to the annual high school reunions and reuniting with old friends.
After high school, she married Eugene Burch and worked as school cook for many years in Pierce. There, she raised her family of three boys, Terry, Mike and Mark Burch. They had a busy life with the boys, always attending basketball games and dirt bike races.
Later in life, she married Richard Inman and they moved all over Alaska. From the marriage she inherited three stepdaughters, Sally Hanks, Patty Penningtion and Kathy Grant. She loved them very much. There, she worked as a camp cook in a logging camp. She had many adventurous years in Alaska. Donna and Richard would move from island to island in Alaska with the logging camps. She enjoyed exploring new country. During her time in Alaska, she loved to spend her time halibut fishing. Donna then moved to Yakima, where she worked at the Yakima Bindery for several years.
After many years in Yakima, Donna moved to Umatilla, Ore., and then back to her roots of Juliaetta. There, her life was full of gardening and drinking coffee on the front porch. She grew prize-winning tomatoes and had more tomatoes than she knew what to do with. Donna was a loving grandma to Jeremy, Sean, Ryan, Mike, Brittany and Jazzmine. She was known all over northern Idaho for her legendary cooking skills. Family would come visit from across the country for her famous brownies and biscuits and gravy. She enjoyed time outdoors and raised her children to value nature. One of her favorite hobbies was hiking in the mountains and picking huckleberries. She had an eye for jewelry and anything that sparkled. Donna loved stray cats, and any cat that needed a home found sanctuary on her property.
After husband Richard passed, she married her best friend, Marlin Israel, in a small private ceremony. Marlin was a friend to Donna throughout her entire life; they were high school classmates. They then moved to Clarkston and lived a peaceful two years before her passing.
Donna is survived by husband Marlin Israel; brothers Tom Mabbitt and Jack (and his wife Sandy) Mabbitt; children Mike and Mark Burch; and many grandkids and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millie and Edwin; former husbands Eugene Burch and Richard Inman; her brother, Richard Mabbitt; and first son, Terry Burch.
Her service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lewiston. There will be a private family burial at a later date.