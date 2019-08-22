Donna D. Ruddell, 85, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Gifford to Ernest and Beulah Bonnalie on Jan. 17, 1934. Donna married Ronald R. Ruddell on Aug. 26, 1949. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. She enjoyed taking their boat fishing at Dworshak and camping on the Lochsa River.
Survivors include her husband; brother Gene (Rachel) Bonnalie; sons Ronald (Bobette), Roger (Doris) and Russell; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Beulah Bonnalie, and brothers James Bonnalie and Russell Bonnalie.
At her request, there will be no service. The family would like to thank the doctors, EMTs and the staff at Tri-State Hospital for the loving care they provided.