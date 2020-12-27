Donna Carole Talbott died peacefully at home from congestive heart failure and her short but valiant fight of lung cancer, with her faithful border collie companion Nita and family and friends at her side Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Carole was born Jan. 2, 1944, in Enterprise, Ore., to her parents, Ted and Mary Howerton. She grew up with her older sister Karron Harwood along the mountains prairies and streams of beautiful eastern Oregon. She loved rural life and graduated from Enterpise high school in 1962.
Horses and cows and border collies made her happy. “Granny,” as most people called her, was a name of endearment earned as the well-loved and respected matriarch of the family.
Carole married Bob Talbott on May 24, 1962. Together they had three children, Lorelei, Bill and Brenda. They enjoyed many years together ranching and raising their kids but would later divorce in 1986.
Carole was preceded in death by her soulmate, Jim McKenzie, who died in a tragic ranching accident in 1995.
While Carole endured some tragedy in her life, she showed her children and grandchildren what it looks like to be strong, resilient and self-reliant — traits that show in all three of her children. She also was a very dedicated worker, having worked for CCI/Blount for nearly 18 years.
Granny loved digging for arrowheads in her youth and as an adult loved family fun day and was always up for a good bonfire. She also loved to can foods, and for many people she was known as the “hay lady” in Clarkston, where people would come to her for their horse hay. She loved the ranching lifestyle that she and Bob enjoyed together for more than two decades. Every late May, the family would host what became known as the “Talbott Oyster Feed,” a celebration event where family and friends came together to potluck, tell stories and laugh. The morning would start with her famous sourdough biscuits and gravy. Friends would trickle in all day, bringing lawn chairs and coolers and their favorite dish. Some would stay all day and into the night, which was encouraged, as celebrating close friends as an extension of their family was always encouraged.
Carole is survived by her daughter Lorelei Mcnamee (Don) and her children Colton (Hailey) and Shantel (Michael); her son, Bill (Liz); and daughter Brenda (Case) and their daughters Kacee and Jessica. She is also survived by many extended close family friends that were more family than friends to her: Rusty Yardly, Rod Sangster, Judi Holbrook, Carole Nelson and Tracy Mohr.
Her ashes will be spread in a couple of her favorite places in Oregon.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.