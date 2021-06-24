Donna Carol Merkling, 85, passed peacefully from earthly life to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
She was born Donna Smith on Oct. 12, 1936, to Lester and Marie Smith in Lewiston, the youngest of three children. In 1951, she married Berkeley Duane Merkling, a young Navy recruit from Pendleton, Ore. In 1954, they welcomed their first child, Suzanne, and their second child, Christopher, in 1966.
She spent much of her married life as a dedicated wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She worked various jobs over the years, including librarian, grocery store clerk and teacher’s aide. In 1980, she earned an Associate of Arts degree at Spokane Community College.
Over the years, she and Berkeley opened their home and hearts to several foster children and exchange students. She was a fervent follower of Christ and was active in church for many years. She enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening, crafting, square dancing and music. Later in life, she learned to play the fiddle and she and Berk participated in a network of local musicians called the Banana Belt Fiddlers, entertaining hospital patients and nursing home residents.
In 1994, she and Berkeley returned to her hometown of Lewiston, where they lived for many years. When Berkeley’s health declined, she became his primary caregiver for the final five years of his life until he went to be with the Lord in 2014. She suffered a stroke in 2018 and moved to Royal Park Assisted Living in Spokane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Marie Smith; brother Donald Smith; and sister Elaine Schubert. She is survived by her daughter, Suzi (Gary) Morrow; son Chris (Debbie) Merkling; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Orchard Christian Fellowship, 312 E. Third Ave., Spokane. Lunch will be provided following the service.