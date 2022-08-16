Donna Bowles passed away at her home Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Donna was born in 1938 in Stites to Orville and Irene Eller. She graduated from Clearwater Valley High School as class valedictorian. Donna married Allen Bowles at Lewiston in 1957.
Donna taught school in Pierce, Idaho, and Benton City, Wash., in her field of business education and English, while completing her master’s degree from the University of Idaho. In 1968, the family moved to Moscow, which remained her home until her passing. She taught school for two years in Deary to allow her husband, Allen, to attend law school at the University of Idaho.
Donna was the office manager and legal assistant for Allen’s law practice until they both retired in 2004. Donna especially enjoyed spending time with her family, surrounding her home with beautiful flowers and an occasional game of chance at a casino.
Donna was predeceased in death by her parents; brother Orville Eller Jr.; and her sister Jean Roberts. Donna is survived by her husband, Allen Bowles; her daughter, Kellie Youmans; son, Brad Bowles; three grandsons and one stepgrandson; one granddaughter and two stepgranddaughters; and 12 great-stepgrandchildren. Donna was loved by many and will be missed.
Her ashes will be placed to rest at a graveside service to be scheduled at a later date in Kooskia, the area of her and her husband’s family roots.