Donna Bartley Brima-comb, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Cottonwood, Friday, July 29, 2022, with family at her bedside.

Donna was born and raised in Austin, Minn. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1954 from St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester (now the Mayo Clinic). She worked as a neonatal nurse at St. Olaf hospital, St. Marks rest home and the Austin Medical Clinic, where she retired.