Donna B. Hawley

Donna B. (McPherson) Hawley, 75, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Lewiston.
Donna was born June 8, 1944, in Lewiston to Perry and Bea Elwood. She attended Lewiston High School until the 12th grade. Donna married Kenneth Hawley, a millwright, July 13, 1984, in Virginia City, Nev. Donna was a housewife and mother and lived in Lewiston.
She attended church at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Kenneth would like to thank the staff at Elite Hospice, Sharlee Cae and Roni Lyn for their loving care of Donna in her final days.
Donna is survived by her husband, Kenneth; Laura Schaff; siblings Frank (Doris), Barbara (Ron), Linda and Erv (Helen); children Linda, Carl (Yong), Perry (Abbi), Alex (Judy), Karla, Wayne and Sonya (Trevor).
She was preceded in death by her father, Perry Elwood, and mother, Beatrice Elwood.
A service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to Shriners or Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
