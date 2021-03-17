Donn Joseph Winn died peacefully in his sleep one year ago today, March 17, 2020, from complications of pneumonia and Lewy Body dementia. The angels came to escort him home to his family who left before him.
Donn came into this world in June 1946 to Alma and Vernal Winn. He was born in the Center of the Universe, the “City” as he would so lovingly call his home town of San Francisco. He lived in San Francisco until high school and then split his home between San Francisco and Seattle, and graduated from Seattle’s Garfield High School. After high school, Donn’s adventurous spirit took him to live in Hawaii, Guam, Alaska and finally back to San Francisco, where he enlisted in the U.S. Army before being drafted. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and felt serving his country was an honor. He loved this country almost as much as he loved his family. His affection for San Francisco never diminished throughout the years. He was always a very loyal and enthusiastic 49ers fan (there was a lot of competition in the house when they played the Seahawks), and he loved the Giants almost as much as the 49ers.
Donn met his first wife, Margi Brown, in San Francisco and together they had Donn’s first child, Michael Morgan Thomas Winn. They divorced and Donn gained custody of Michael, thus beginning his greatest joy in life, raising his children. Donn moved back to Seattle when Michael was young so that he would be closer to his grandmother, Alma. After living there for a few years, Donn met his best friend and future wife, Amy, and, after dating for a considerable amount of time, they married. Madison Rose Joanna Winn was born soon after. An opportunity to transfer with Donn’s employer arose and the family moved to Lewiston. Donn lived here in the valley until his passing.
Donn was a generous husband, loving and kind. He adored his kids and only wanted the best for them. He was a pro at being a dad — from camping out on the streets of Pasadena to get the best seats at the Rose Parade, to tagging along with the University of Idaho Vandaleers when they performed at Carnegie Hall, he was always there for his kids. He never felt tied to social norms but rather enjoyed life on his own terms. He treated his children with respect and dignity, teaching them through example to always be themselves. He was supportive of all his kids’ endeavors, interests and hobbies, no matter what they were. He was meant to be a “Dad,” consistently supporting and loving his children, their friends, his nieces and nephews, and the family pets.
Donn was original, sincere, honest, funny and the kindest, most selfless person. He had a multitude of niche talents, but his cooking skills were unmatched. He passed his kitchen talents down to both Michael and Madison. His favorite channel was Turner Classic Movies, which played in the house 24/7. He housed an enormous wealth of knowledge about both film history and world history and loved to talk about all of it.
He has left behind a huge hole in the family and for those that knew him. Donn was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Vernal Winn, and his older brothers, Ronald and George Garris. He is survived by his devoted wife, Amy, son Michael and his wife, Amy, granddaughters Lucille and Sophia, daughter Madison, estranged daughter Jillian Valentine, six nieces and two nephews, and his beloved dog, Sugar Winn.
Donn was laid to rest in Normal Hill Cemetery with full military honors. A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, where he was a member, when it is safe to gather.