Donald William Hermann

Donald William Hermann, of Lewiston and a longtime Genesee resident, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Generations of Lewiston. He was 94 years young.

Don was born April 3, 1928, in Moscow, to Jacob Phillip and Mary Gibb Hermann. He grew up and attended school in Genesee, graduating from Genesee High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948, transferred to the reserves in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was a member of the American Legion in Genesee.