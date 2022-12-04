Donald Wayne Thornton passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Lewiston. He was 93 years old.
He was born in Orofino to Leon and Ethel (Snyder) Thornton and grew up in Fraser, Weippe and Pierce.
Don was a lifelong resident of Idaho and he always related that he was happiest when he was working in the woods. He was a highly accomplished sawyer and CAT operator, just like his dad and all his brothers. When it came to hunting and fishing, he had a little kid in him that loved to share the adventures with his children as well as his nephews and nieces.
He worked for PFI Logging, Troy Lumber, Craftwall, Lewis-Clark State College and retired from Nez Perce County. His skills with finish carpentry were remarkable.
He married Darlene R. Bacon in 1949, and together they raised six children (four boys and two girls). The marriage ended in divorce in 1976. During 1977, he and Rose Tippett were married. She passed away in 1984. Betty (Gould) Traner and Don were wed in 1985 and remained together until her passing in 2018. Together they built a beautiful retirement home near Juliaetta.
Two of his favorite activities were card playing with friends and family and telling stories around the campfire where dimensions grew each re-telling.
Donald was preceded in death by his wives and his eldest son, David C. Thornton (Semper fi). He is survived by his children, Donalee (Barry) Wilkinson, Douglas (Cheryl) Thornton, Debra (Dan) Emerich, Daniel (Lori) Thornton and Dane (Toni) Thornton. Grandchildren include Audrey, Amy, Russie, Jarod, Luke, Dustin, Rayn, Shane, Jason, Jessica, Caitlin, Michael, Damian and Jordan.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston, with a coffee and snacks reception to follow.
Donald’s wish was for any donations to be made to the Idaho Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at vassar-rawls.com. A graveside service will be conducted at the Fraser cemetery when weather allows in the spring.
