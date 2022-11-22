Donald Wayne Eller, 67, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his son’s home in Stites, after a prolonged illness. Donny was born Dec. 20, 1954, in Grangeville to Orville Eller Jr. and Lois (Mohr) Eller and was raised in Kooskia.

Don was married twice. His union with Crystal Johnson produced two children, Chad and Corey, and his union with Diane Griner produced three, Rhiannon, Angela and Andrew. After his second divorce, Donny never remarried.