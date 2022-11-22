Donald Wayne Eller, 67, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his son’s home in Stites, after a prolonged illness. Donny was born Dec. 20, 1954, in Grangeville to Orville Eller Jr. and Lois (Mohr) Eller and was raised in Kooskia.
Don was married twice. His union with Crystal Johnson produced two children, Chad and Corey, and his union with Diane Griner produced three, Rhiannon, Angela and Andrew. After his second divorce, Donny never remarried.
Donny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Lorraine (Greg) Smith and Steve (Pam) Eller; his children Chad Eller, Corey Eller, Rhiannon (John) Amos, Angela (Kurt) Schurman and Andrew Eller; and several grandchildren.
After high school, Don had a brief stint in the U.S. Army and then worked several jobs before finally landing with Columbia Helicopters, where he climbed through the ranks as a logger for nearly 30 years before illness forced him to retire.
Donny was a hardworking man, usually waking well before sunrise to get out to the job site and often returning well after sundown. His job took him all over the Northwest and sometimes even farther and he also enjoyed driving long distances to relax. He would often joke that his pickup had enough miles to go to the moon and back.
Donny was an outdoorsman to the core. Even when not at work he could be found in the woods or on the river, hunting, fishing and exploring hot springs. He would spend his mornings cutting firewood for family members to make sure they were prepared for winter, and afternoons riding his ATV through the forest. Don knew all the best horn hunting spots, fishing holes and hidden beaches. His favorite place to vacation was Yellowstone National Park and he went as often as possible.
The family wants to send their heartfelt gratitude to Tiera Stone, Andrew’s significant other. There are very few people who would be able to provide the unparalleled level of compassionate care and kindness that she has shown to Don, a man that she had never known before he was terminally ill.