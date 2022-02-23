Donald Warren Gross, from Lenore, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the age of 79.
Donald was born May 27, 1942, in Long Beach, Calif., to Richard and Amy Gross. He graduated from Lynwood High School in California.
He attended Long Beach University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in police science. He became a police officer with the Torrance Police Department in California. A year later, he was drafted with the U.S. Army to Vietnam for two years; then came back to the Torrance Police Department, where he retired in 1985. He then went to work for the California State Lottery as a criminal investigator. He was there for five years, then recruited to the California horse racing board as a criminal investigator.
Don retired in 1997, and traveled for six years. In 2003, he built his home in Lenore. Don was very active in his community. He became fire commissioner for Big Canyon fire department in Peck. He was also very active in the Nez Perce County Republican Party.
Don Gross is survived by his wife, Linda Gross, and his two children, Matthew Gross, and Melissa Gross and her spouse Jason King; his stepchildren, Chris Coll, Rick Coll, Ken Coll and Michael Coll; his grandchildren, Eryn Gross, Christopher Albert, Matthew Gross, Jake Fields, Savannah King and Parker King.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.