Donald Steven Wisdom passed peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Meridian, Idaho.
He was born March 12, 1931, in New Meadows, Idaho, to Steve and Hazel (Rice) Wisdom. Don attended first grade in Lewiston and then completed the rest of his education through high school in New Meadows. He was a graduate of Meadows Valley High School class of 1949. He attended North Idaho College of Education for two years, until it was closed by the Legislature in 1951.
Don was an outstanding college athlete at NICE. He was named a small college football All-American at halfback. He also excelled at track and field, being one of a few who could run the 100-yard dash in less than 10 seconds. His best time was 9.6 seconds.
Don attended Eastern Washington College of Education for a time. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 during the Korean War and served in Kodiak, Alaska; Memphis, Tenn.; and Pensacola, Fla., until his discharge in 1956. Don returned to New Meadows after his service in the Navy. He worked as a truck driver hauling logs for Brown Tie and Lumber Co. Don got married and started a family with three boys, Gary, Rick and Randy. The marriage ended after a few years. Don continued to raise his boys and became a “jack-of-all-trades.” He could fix almost anything, whether it was electrical or mechanical. He embraced life and greeted each day with optimism.
In 1969 he met the love of his life, Adelle (Robert) Morf. They married and combined their families. Adelle had a daughter, Kim, and son, Jeff, from a previous marriage, while Don had his three boys. They made their home on 1½ acres just outside Meridian near Cloverdale and Overland roads, where they raised their family and beef stock to help feed the brood. Don continued to drive trucks, worked as a diesel mechanic and then moved into parts and sales. He spent 40 years in the trucking industry, with his last years at Idaho Peterbilt Inc., Boise. In 1996, Don retired and was able to enjoy spending time caring for his granddaughter, Chelsey Musser.
Don was known for his sense of humor and his ability to make friends. It has been said he never met a stranger. He had a kind heart and was always there to lend support or help for anyone. Don and Adelle always had the door open for family. He loved life and people.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Adelle; and stepson, Jeff Morf. He is survived by his sons Gary of Las Vegas; Rick (Hannelore) Wisdom of Idaho City, Idaho; and Randy (Jo) Wisdom of Walla Walla; stepdaughter, Kim (Bill) Musser of Meridian, Idaho; and their families, including eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. in Meridian. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Kohler Lawn Cemetery, 76 Sixth St. N., in Nampa.
Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation at (208) 888-5833.