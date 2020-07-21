Donald Richard “Muggins” Presnell, 87, retired Craigmont farmer and rancher, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
A Craigmont area native, Don was born to Hiram and Pearl Presnell on May 19, 1933, in Craigmont. He graduated in 1952 from Craigmont High School, where he participated in various sports and drama. He became a member of the U.S. Army in July 1955 and served in the 6th Infantry Division as a gunner. He later transferred to the Army Reserve and was honorably discharged in July 1963. He married Carol “Roxy” Fisher, also a Craigmont native, April 11, 1959. They lived in the Spokane area for about four years and then returned to Craigmont, where he and Roxy moved to the Fisher Farm. He and Roxy continued to live on the family farm. Roxy passed in July 2018.
He is survived by his three children, Trina (Allan) Llewellyn, of Phoenix, Doug (Shelly) Presnell, of Lewiston, and Dennis (Grace Heger) Presnell, of Lapwai. He has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also has three siblings, James “Biddy” (Shirley) Presnell, of Craigmont, Eileen Pentzer, of Winchester, and Mary Sue Dawson, of Missoula, Mont.
He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Carol “Roxy” Presnell; his parents, Hiram and Pearl Presnell; and siblings Jacob, Hugh, Jean, Tom, Ralph “Skinny,” Jack and Ronald “Butch” Presnell.
Don came to know Christ and was baptized in 1997. He attended several local churches. Don was known for his unique laugh, ability to argue anything (religion being his favorite), filling his freezer with fish and being a friendly, dependable guy.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fletcher Cemetery with his nephew, Dick Pentzer, officiating. The family invites friends and neighbors to visit the farm following the service for a luncheon and remembrances. Please bring a chair and picnic potluck dish if you desire. Hamburgers will be provided.
The family wishes to thank St. Mary’s Clinic, MDs and staff, Syringa Hospice Care, and Robbyn Jay for her care of Don during his final weeks.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be made to the Fletcher Cemetery, P.O. Box 555, Craigmont, ID.