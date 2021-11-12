On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, Donald Ray Thornberry Sr., 74, passed away at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Don was born in Wenatchee to Homer Thornberry and Marie Mahaffey. He was one of eight children, Betty, Louise, Roy, Bob, Harold, Mary Lou and George.
On July 22, 1966, Don married Karen Wisdom. Together they had four amazing children, Donna (Steve Opresik), Don Thornberry Jr. (Angie), Scott Thornberry (Denise), David Thornberry, as well as godson Dave Smith and wife Deb.
Don and Karen were blessed with 14 grandkids, April, Randy, Dustin, Becky, Justin, Jade, Johnny, Wyatt, Ivy, Derek, Kaitlyn, Brian, Kimberiee and Andrew. Along with his grandchildren, Don and Karen were also rewarded with 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandkids.
Don served in Vietnam from 1967-70 as a helicopter crew chief on a Huey gun ship and later was a personal pilot for a 3-star general, in a plane Don named the KaraDonna. After a purple heart and honorable discharge from the military, Don worked different jobs throughout Washington and Idaho, finally settling in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where he went to work at ATK/CCI speer in 2002 and retired in September of 2020 after 17 years as head of security. After retiring, he continued to stay busy with wood working, leather working and working on projects with his grandson Wyatt. Don and Karen moved to Culdesac, where Karen continues to reside. Don’s greatest love was fishing with his grandkids and great-grandkids, Don also enjoyed hunting and camping with his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Karen; three children, Donna, Don Jr. and Scott; his sisters Betty and Mary Lou; and brother George. Don was preceded in death by both parents; his youngest son, David; brothers Roy, Harold and Bob; and sister Louise.
Services are planned for 1 p.m. Monday at Vassar Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. The family invites you to join them at Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., following the service.