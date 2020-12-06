On Dec. 1, 2020, Don died peacefully from complications related to Alzheimer’s.
He was born Dec. 3, 1935, to Grace Elizabeth and Richard Thomas Smith in Kamiah. He was the youngest of four children who lived in Woodland, north of Kamiah. His siblings, James, Lela and Roberta preceded him in death. His family moved to Forks, Wash., where his love of the ocean and the Pacific Northwest coast began. He enjoyed hunting and camping in his early years and continued the tradition with his family and friends for many years, especially in his favorite spots along the Lochsa River and the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Don settled in Lewiston where he raised his family and lived a full, active life. As a millwright for Potlatch Corp. for over 35 years, Don was actively involved in the union. He was a member of Nez Perce County Democrats. He served as the vice president of Central Labor Council for many years. Following retirement, he was appointed to the Idaho Workforce Development Council, served on the City of Lewiston’s Waterways Committee and in later years had a regular weekly “Guy’s Night” gathering at The Hideaway in Lewiston. His love for hunting, fishing, boating, skiing, golfing, traveling and family gatherings continued even while he lived with Alzheimer’s.
Don is survived by his wife, Nancy Vassar Smith; his children, Vicki Pifer, Chris (Adrienne) Smith, Tim (Bonnie) Smith, Heather (John) Mainini, Ericka (Mark) Rupp and Jessica (David) Hardy; grandchildren, Desiree, Justin, Christopher, Mackinnon, Kendall, Lucy, Emery, Elise, Elyssa, Ethan, Elijah, Riley, Teagan, Blake and Samantha; and several great-grandchildren. His grandchildren brought him so much happiness through the years, as did his two beloved dogs, Maggie and P.J. They were regular companions on his walks on the levees, around Normal Hill and along the Oregon and Washington beaches.
He was the kindest, most loving man any family could ask for. We will miss him so very much and although Alzheimer’s was a part of his life for some time, the memories and love we felt from him as a family will never be forgotten.
The family will gather on the Oregon Coast in 2021 to celebrate Don’s life.