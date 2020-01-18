Donald Lester Larson, born Oct. 11, 1943, to Herbert and Dorthey Larson, in Long Beach, Calif., passed away at home Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
He was a longtime resident of Pierce and retired after 30 years of service at JP Plywood Mill, a division of Potlatch. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed his time hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his sister, Judy Calloway, of Jamestown, Calif.; daughters Darcy Rattazzi, of Portland, Ore., Garnett Burns, of Phoenix, Sarah Helm, of Emmett, Idaho, and Terri Currier, of Blythe, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Dorthey Larson; sister Sandy Lester; and son Blake Larson.
We will be honoring him with a celebration of life ceremony in the summer of 2020.