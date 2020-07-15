Donald Lee Cumming was a man of his word and was a “what you see is what you get” kind of guy (a John Wayne personality, possessing true grit). His quick wit lent to his admirable ability to relate a good story or tell a funny joke, and he won friends over easily with his warm, genuine personality. Between his wife, five children and nine grandkids, his family was his sole treasure in this life.
Don was born Jan. 31, 1947, to Earl W. and Agatha B. Cumming, in Lewiston. He often spoke fondly of his growing up years in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He had a love of the mountains, riding his dirt bike and working on cars. He reminisced when he spoke about his beautiful custom-ordered Aztec bronze 1966 Chevy Caprice he purchased with cash in full before his 20th birthday.
From 1968 to 1984, he worked at Material Distributors Inc. in Lewiston, doing outside sales and estimates. From 1984 to 1987, he went to work for Waterworks Equipment Co. in Tempe, Ariz., doing outside sales and was promoted to purchasing agent/service center manager. In 1987 to 1991, he worked for Dana Kempner Co. of Arizona in Tempe, as a purchasing/inventory control manager. From 1991 to 2005, he worked at Familian Northwest/Ferguson Supply in Pasco doing inside sales/estimates in waterworks/industrial materials. Because of company downsizing, he then went to work for H.D. Fowler in March 2006 at the Hermiston, Ore., branch, handling customer service and sales. Having worked there a few years, he transferred to the Pasco branch, where he remained until retirement. In all the places he worked, he was highly esteemed, as was expressed by his management and co-workers.
Don passed peacefully at the age of 73 in his home Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 48 years and his five children. Don is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette and daughters Trina (Kenny) Cartwright, Tiffany (Jason) Klovansky, Natallie (Brian) Howard and Rebecah Cumming; son Ash Cumming; and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Agatha B. Cumming (103 years old); siblings Ronald (Janis) Cumming, Robert Cumming and Karen (Tim) Heintz; and his three nephews. Don was preceded in death by his father, Earl W. Cumming.
Deepest gratitude is expressed to Ronald and Janis Cumming and Robert Cumming for their overwhelming love and support. And also to Rebecah Cumming for the many hours she devoted to ensure my wishes were in place to honor my dearly beloved departed husband, the children’s father and grandfather.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and strict regulations in place, a private/immediate family service will be held in Don’s honor at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
